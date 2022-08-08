Binance to cease off-chain fund transfers with WazirX. Are users crypto safe?

Who owns India's largest crypto exchange WazirX? This simple question has Indian investors confused! Both founders of WazirX and Binance have entered into a public row that sparked after a search conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on one of the directors of Zanmai Lab. This was enough to cause turmoil among WazirX investors as Zanmai is the owner of the popular crypto exchange. However, it also caught the attention of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. After a row of public spat back and forth on Twitter, Binance has now announced to cease support of off-chain fund transfers between WazirX Exchange and the company from August 11, 2022. Although, WazirX has ensured investors that their crypto assets are safe.

