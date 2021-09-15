Binance trading volumes surge 65% in August despite regulatory pressure

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Binance Holdings Ltd, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, saw 65% rise in trading volumes on its platform on a monthly basis, according to a report by digital asset data provider CryptoCompare. This was despite regulators around the world stepping up pressure on the crypto exchange.

Binance Holdings Ltd, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange operator, saw 65% rise in trading volumes on its platform on a monthly basis, according to a report by digital asset data provider CryptoCompare. This was despite regulators around the world stepping up pressure on the crypto exchange.

Cryptocurrencies gained ground in August with bitcoin rising 18.3%, while ether saw a larger monthly increase of 35.7% following the London hard fork on 5 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Cryptocurrencies gained ground in August with bitcoin rising 18.3%, while ether saw a larger monthly increase of 35.7% following the London hard fork on 5 August. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Moreover, ether competitors experienced a significant rally, with both cardano and solana up 110.2% and 194.9%, respectively, during the month.

“This rally, combined with an NFT resurgence, contributed to a surge in trading volumes and open interest. For example, top-tier spot volumes increased 43.6% to $2.4 trillion in August, while a daily volume maximum of $104.8 billion was traded on the 23 August, up 7.9% from the intra-month high in July," CryptoCompare said in the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CryptoCompare ranks exchanges ‘top-tier" or ‘lower-tier’ based on factors that include, geography, legal/regulatory assessment, investment and market quality, among others.

As per CryptoCompare, top-tier exchanges now represent 91.7% of the total spot volume, while Binance traded the largest spot monthly volume in August, rising 65.2% month-on-month to $751 billion.

This was followed by OKEx trading $177.8 billion (up 82.4%), and Huobi Global trading $166 billion (up 79.4%). BeQuant, Coinbase and FTX followed, trading $109 billion (up 51.5%), $96.3 billion (up 79.1%) and $61.1 billion (up 73.5%) respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Binance also led the derivative markets with 56.1% ($1.9 trillion) of total volumes in the month of August. This was followed by OKEx (14.3% market share, $488 billion) and Bybit (11.4% market share, $389 billion).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}