Binance walks away from deal to rescue FTX6 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 05:38 PM IST
Crypto exchange’s decision leaves FTX with uncertain future as it faces multibillion-dollar shortfall
Crypto exchange Binance reversed course on a rescue offer for FTX Wednesday, leaving the prominent digital firm with an uncertain future as it faces a shortfall of up to $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.