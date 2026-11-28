Binance has received in-principle approval from Bhutan's Gelephu Central Bank to run regulated digital-asset operations in Gelephu Mindfulness City. The deal was signed at Binance Blockchain Week 2026, currently underway in Bangkok, Thailand at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Binance has plans to make the city an Asia hub for users. It is not yet a full licence, and Binance still has to meet the central bank's conditions.

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Binance's APAC head, SB Seker, called it "a strategic decision" that reflects a commitment to "clear, progressive regulatory frameworks."

Key facts * The in-principle approval is not a full operating licence. According to a company statement, Binance must satisfy regulatory conditions before it can begin any regulated activities.

* As part of the expansion, Binance will set up a regional hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City, recruit local staff, and invest in Bhutan's digital-asset ecosystem.

* The company said it already holds operating licences in 15 markets, and that South and Southeast Asia are among its main priorities for further expansion.

The $6.3 billion hack The announcement comes weeks after the biggest crypto hack on record. Binance allocated $6.34 billion of its own funds to cover losses from the breach. The FBI accused North Korea of being behind the attack. Binance says the attackers spent months getting in through fake job interviews, a tampered developer tool and compromised internal AI tools.

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Teng's response: "extremely sorry" At a media roundtable in Bangkok, co-CEO Richard Teng did not play it down. "The hack shouldn't have happened," he said. "So we are extremely sorry to our users for the disruption."

He said user funds were never touched, and that the reserves have been fully replenished and can be checked through proof of reserve. Binance has also brought in three outside security firms to review its systems.

A warning for the industry Teng warned that the threat reaches well beyond crypto. "If it can happen to us, having invested so much money, it can happen to anybody," he said. He pointed to the human element, with staff downloading malicious software and attending fake interviews.

Rebuilding user trust On whether users would leave after the hack, he said no. They trust Binance, he argued, because of its "consistency of action to always put users first." If anything, he added, customers "probably have much more confidence in us now."

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Tokenised stocks and the outlook Teng said Binance's tokenised US stocks, known as bStocks, have reached $1.5 billion in assets within four months. He said 57% of that trading happens outside US market hours. On the market outlook, he called this "a year of consolidation," and added, "Just a personal opinion, not financial advice."

Note to Readers: The writer is in Bangkok on invitation from Binance to attend the Binance Blockchain Week 2026.