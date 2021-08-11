Mobile application of cryptocurrency exchange, Bitbns, disappeared from Google Play Store on Wednesday evening as the platform faced a temporary downtime owing to a technical glitch. According to the company, pre-installed applications and the desktop site of the exchange were working fine.

“We are aware of the problem and the team is currently working to resolve it at the earliest on Google Play Store. In the meantime, investors or traders can use Bitbns’ web portal for trading or investing," said Gaurav Dahake, chief executive officer, Bitbns.

Despite the technical issue, the app was available on Apple Inc’s App Store.

Founded in 2017, Bitbns has over three million users in India and offers over 100 digital assets.

The platform offers products such as bitdroplet, a systematic investment plan (SIP) in bitcoin, FIP, which is fixed deposit for cryptos. The exchange also offers advanced trading capabilities such as margin trading, which can be leveraged by traders and automated trading options through API for users.

Meanwhile, India’s crypto exchange in terms of volume, WazirX, also faced technical issues on Wednesday.

“Reports of delays in app. We've received reports that you're facing delays in trading, viewing order book and trade history on WazirX app and website. We're investigating the issue and working on a fix. We'll update you as soon as it's done," the exchange tweeted.

The crypto market in India has exploded over the past one year along with the surge in crypto prices with the overall user base reaching the 15 million level, with investments of over $1 billion in the digital assets.

However, this spike in demand has often resulted in exchanges facing technical issues at times due to heavy user traffic.

