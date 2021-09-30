NEW DELHI: Global cryptocurrency exchange OKEx and Bitbns have tied up to offer flexible trading facilities to Indian crypto users across the region. OKEx and Bitbns have integrated the matic-polygon ecosystem to provide free blockchain transfers to its users.

By selecting Bitbns via OKEx’s buy/sell tool, OKEx traders in India can buy USDT, LINK, AAVE, MATIC and USDC with rupee via bank transfer, IMPS and UPI.

The partnership will give users access to trading tools or options which Indian crypto users have not been privy to previously. Users can seamlessly purchase crypto in rupee trading pairs, including USDT, AAVE, MATIC, etc., and can now access the range of trading facilities available across both exchanges.

Bitbns and OKEx aim to give Indian traders access to a fiat gateway, a range of newer rupee trading pairs, priority access to new coin/token launches, and high yield staking products amongst the others.

“We aim to make the crypto journey easy for all our users. Indian users can now easily use bank transfers to buy crypto on OKEx through our integration with Bitbns. As a byproduct of the integration, users can also access a range of diverse trading tools available on OKEx," said Jay Hao, CEO, OKEx.com, which has over 20 million users.

OKEx is the second biggest crypto exchange in the world after Binance in terms of spot trading as well as derivatives volumes.

OKEx saw spot trading volume of $177.8 billion and derivative markets volume of $488 billion in August, as per digital asset data provider CryptoCompare.

“We are working on creating seamless on-ramps for Indian users so they can trade different trading options on renowned venues like OKEx. We have innovated a lot so that blockchain transfers are free for users by integrating the matic-polygon ecosystem," said Prashant Singh, CTO, Bitbns, which has over three million users.

