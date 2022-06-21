Bitbns ties up with Tradetron to offer algo trading in crypto

Bitbns ties up with Tradetron to offer algo trading in crypto2 min read . 05:23 PM IST
- The feature is live on Tradetron and Bitbns platforms and is accessible to existing and new users.
Crypto exchange Bitbns on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tradetron, an algorithm automation platform, to facilitate automated crypto trading for traders and investors.
Crypto exchange Bitbns on Tuesday said it has partnered with Tradetron, an algorithm automation platform, to facilitate automated crypto trading for traders and investors.
Automated trading, also known as algo trading, is the process of using computers programmes to follow a defined set of instructions for placing a trade to generate profits at a speed and frequency that is impossible for a human trader.
Automated trading, also known as algo trading, is the process of using computers programmes to follow a defined set of instructions for placing a trade to generate profits at a speed and frequency that is impossible for a human trader.
Tradetron is a multi-asset, multi-currency, multi-exchange which allows strategy creators to create trading algorithms using a web-based strategy builder.
Once the users create the algorithm, it can be listed on the exchange where investors can subscribe to them and take those trades in their existing brokerage accounts.
According to Bitbns, Tradetron is the most widely used traded automation platform in the country.
Gaurav Dahake, founder and CEO, Bitbns, said, “By following a defined set of instructions pertaining to price, quantity, timing etc. this trading mechanism has the potential to help build more discipline into trading. Additionally, the platform will help build more trust among retail investors who can now bank on a computer program to enjoy smart trading while opting for the strategy that works best for them."
The feature is live on Tradetron and Bitbns platforms and is accessible to existing and new users.
Umesh Ranglani, CEO, Tradetron Inc, said, “Crypto as an instrument has two specific properties which make it ideal for automated trading; Its volatility and the fact that it’s a 24-hour trading window. One possibly can’t be available for trading all the time and once the algo is doing the job for you, you can let your strategy do its magic."
Investors and traders should keep in mind that from 1 April 2022, a flat 30% tax is levied on capital gains from virtual digital assets (VDAs) or crypto assets.
Additionally, investors can’t set off loss in one crypto asset against another crypto asset.
Along with this, a 1% tax deducted at source (TDS) would be applicable on each transfer of such assets from 1 July onwards, which would be also applicable to each algo trade.