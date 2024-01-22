Bitcoin - 15 years and counting: Key facts to know about the first cryptocurrency in the world
Earlier this month, Bitcoin completed 15 years of its existence. Although the maiden crypto token trades above $41,500 per unit in the international crypto exchanges, its glory was conspicuously missing in the early days of inception.
What experts say on bitcoin completing 15 years
Some of the industry representatives MintGenie spoke to believe that bitcoin is set to play a big role in the finance industry in the near future. Thanks to the approval to spot bitcoin ETF by the US markets regulator and the follow-up inflow of billions of dollars, there are expectations that bitcoin would soon reclaim its life time high of $67,566.83 that it touched on Nov 8, 2021.
Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, says, “Bitcoin’s future relevance depends upon its ability to face challenging circumstances, regulatory acceptance and adjusting to the changing environment will determine its continued significance. Despite competition and volatility, its well-established brand, scarcity, and technical potential indicate that it will probably continue to play a big role in the finance industry going forward."
“As Bitcoin completed 15 years this year, it has shown remarkable resilience in its journey as an asset class, from the fringes of crypto-punk communities to being touted as a ‘digital safe-haven’ by the world’s largest asset manager, Blackrock. The journey has been volatile with shadow bans, regulatory scrutiny, and mining disruptions; but the network continues to chug along with almost no downtime," says Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures.
“The algorithmically hardcoded supply schedule has worked like clockwork and with an upcoming halving of supply, we can expect the historical price cycle to repeat itself. The spot ETF approvals might have been a ‘sell the news’ event in the short term, but with over $10 billion in volume flow in the first week of trading, BTC has cemented its place in risk-adjusted diversified portfolios," he adds.
