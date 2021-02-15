Bitcoin $50,000 milestone nears

Bitcoin $50,000 milestone nears2 min read . 02:04 PM IST
- Bitcoin prices on Sunday were approaching a psychological milestone around $50,000.
The weekend move pushed the world’s No. 1 digital asset to a fresh record mark of $49,716.44, according to CoinDesk, adding to a steady grind toward all-time highs as greater attention and more institutional investments in cryptos has provided a felicitous near-term backdrop for the virtual market.
Bitcoin’s momentum higher has driven it to a year-to-date gain of over 64%, compared with a rise of 2.8% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average , a 4.8% advance for the S&P 500 index and fetching 9.4% rally for Nasdaq thus far in 2021.
