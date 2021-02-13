'Bitcoin a failure,' says ‘Black Swan’ author. 'Getting rid of Bitcoin'

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of “The Black Swan," says he has been getting rid of his Bitcoin.

A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it, the former options trader said, adding that you can’t price goods in the cryptocurrency. “In that respect, it’s a failure (at least for now)."

I've been getting rid of my BTC. Why? A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy & sell with it.

You can't price goods in BTC



In that respect, it's a failure (at least for now). It was taken over by Covid denying sociopaths w/the sophistication of amoebas — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 12, 2021

Taleb also said in a separate tweet Bitcoin has failed as a hedge against central bank policies.

Failed — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 12, 2021

Bitcoin was up 1.5% since 5 p.m. yesterday to $47,657 at 12 p.m. in New York, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The coin has gained 64% so far this year.

