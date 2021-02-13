'Bitcoin a failure,' says ‘Black Swan’ author. 'Getting rid of Bitcoin'1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2021, 05:43 AM IST
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of 'The Black Swan,' says he has been getting rid of his Bitcoin.
Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of “The Black Swan," says he has been getting rid of his Bitcoin.
A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it, the former options trader said, adding that you can’t price goods in the cryptocurrency. “In that respect, it’s a failure (at least for now)."
US stocks opens lower ahead of holiday; investors grow cautious on outlook1 min read . 12 Feb 2021
India's forex reserves down by $6.24 billion to $583.945 billion1 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Nifty entering a listless phase, buy on dips: Nirali Shah of Samco3 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Sensex, Nifty may consolidate after 11% gain so far this month, say analysts2 min read . 12 Feb 2021
Taleb also said in a separate tweet Bitcoin has failed as a hedge against central bank policies.
Bitcoin was up 1.5% since 5 p.m. yesterday to $47,657 at 12 p.m. in New York, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The coin has gained 64% so far this year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.