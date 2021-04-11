Bitcoin rose 1.32% to $60,555.97 on Sunday, breaking above $60,000 for a second time in 10 days.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 118.3% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

Bitcoin crossed the $60,000 mark for the first time on March 13, hitting a record high of $61,781.83 on Bitstamp exchange. It hit a high of $61,222.22 on Saturday.

The technical outlook for bitcoin remains strong with the price of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency expected to surge around 600% to hit the $400,000 level in 2021, according to a research report by Bloomberg.

In the recent report titled, Rising Bitcoin Adoption Tide, Bloomberg Intelligence said the crypto asset’s adoption has become more sudden than gradual and is likely to accelerate.

