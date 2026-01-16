Bitcoin is beginning to look less like a trade and more like an upward trend—one that investors should get in on.

After a six-months-long stretch defined by skepticism and false starts for the crypto, there are multiple signals that a durable recovery is under way. Among them, price action has stabilized, volatility has moderated, and there still seem to be plenty of doubters. Bitcoin is currently trading around $96,000 and has added 15% from last November’s low.

Bitcoin’s recent advance is being reinforced by improving technical structure rather than momentum alone: The price has reclaimed key moving averages, trendlines are turning higher, and pullbacks are being met with steady demand from buyers. While short-term volatility remains, the technical picture increasingly suggests this move is building on a firmer foundation than past rallies.

For months, many analysts attributed cryptocurrencies’ weakness to the relative strength of traditional havens such as gold and silver, implying that a retracement was inevitable once metal prices eased. Yet markets don’t always require strict mean reversion. Bitcoin and other major tokens are showing signs of independent momentum—suggesting that the recent gains are driven by more than simple rotational flows out of precious metals.

In other words, both asset classes can continue to climb. Or a potential precious metal drawdown can serve as fresh capital for the crypto space.

Bitcoin might consolidate as it approaches the very round $100,000 level, but the move continues to carry clear momentum. For all the hoopla surrounding Bitcoin, the iShares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund has been essentially flat over the past year and trades 23% below its most recent 52-week highs. Yet the ETF has sprung to life in the past week, climbing 8%, and is on track to notch its first three-week winning streak in six months this Friday.

The fund’s one-year daily chart is showing some nice technical action, and is taking little steps to improve its complexion. On Jan. 2, the ETF reclaimed its 21-day exponential moving average, and this week climbed above its 50-day simple moving average. It is pretty remarkable that the slope of the 200-day simple moving average never really turned lower—despite the fund’s 35% drop between early October and late November that began with a triple top at the round $70 number. Notice the weakness commenced with a bearish evening star completed on Oct. 7, falling 3%. Several dojis candles near the very round $50 number in December suggested a bottom was in place.

But on Wednesday, the Bitcoin fund broke above a bullish ascending triangle pivot of $54. Enter here and look for a quick move toward $65 in the near term, which would be a gain of 20% from current prices. Remain bullish above $52.

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF was trading around $54.50 Thursday.

View Full Image Nice gap Wednesday above bullish ascending triangle. Trying to set the stage for bullish overall crypto run.

The Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF, like much of the crypto market, suffered a sharp pullback in the fourth quarter of last year. The fund now sits roughly 32% below its most recent 52-week high and has declined in 14 of the past 20 weeks. Performance has been notably inconsistent: Dating back to last August, the ETF failed to post consecutive weekly gains.

The technical backdrop, however, is beginning to improve for the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. Since completing a bullish morning star pattern on Nov. 24, there has been little follow through to the downside—a move that also marked a successful retest of a bull flag breakout from last July. Round number theory proved disruptive in the interim, with the $40 level acting as a clear ceiling after a 15% advance on August 22. The failure to clear that threshold—followed by a bearish engulfing candle on Oct. 7—helped trigger the subsequent pullback.

More recently, the fund has reclaimed both its 21-day exponential and 50-day simple moving averages. On Wednesday, the Ethereum ETF surged 6% on above-average volume while breaking out of a symmetrical triangle. If the breakout holds, the technical setup points to a potential move toward $34 in the second quarter, while the broader bullish case remains intact above the $25 level.

The Grayscale Ethereum Staking ETF was trading around $27 Thursday.

View Full Image Break above symmetrical triangle should see further momentum in 2026.

The Solana ETF is down 29% over the past three months but has opened 2026 on a stronger note, gaining 15% so far. Volatility remains a defining feature of the fund, which is still trading roughly 46% below its most recent 52-week high, double the distance of the Bitcoin ETF from its respective high.

The fund is holding a potential double bottom near the $12 level, dating back to last April. It, notably, was the first of the major crypto funds to weaken: It began its descent in September several weeks ahead of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. That early breakdown was marked by a bearish island reversal completed on Sept. 22 for an 8.3%, after a 7% gap higher on Sept. 12.

View Full Image

Over the last month has been pushing off the $12 area giving credence to a double bottom there from last April.

More recently, the focus has shifted to the upside. A decisive break above the $15 bullish inverse head and shoulders pivot would improve the technical outlook and could open the door to a move toward the $18 area later in the second quarter, roughly 23% above current levels. The broader bullish case remains intact above $13.75.

The Solana ETF was trading around $14.75 Thursday.

This is what real turnarounds look like before they become obvious.

Doug Busch is the senior technical analyst at Barron’s Investor Circle. His technical view is added to stock picks, including those published exclusively for Investor Circle readers.