The fund’s one-year daily chart is showing some nice technical action, and is taking little steps to improve its complexion. On Jan. 2, the ETF reclaimed its 21-day exponential moving average, and this week climbed above its 50-day simple moving average. It is pretty remarkable that the slope of the 200-day simple moving average never really turned lower—despite the fund’s 35% drop between early October and late November that began with a triple top at the round $70 number. Notice the weakness commenced with a bearish evening star completed on Oct. 7, falling 3%. Several dojis candles near the very round $50 number in December suggested a bottom was in place.