OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Elon Musk
File Photo: Elon Musk (REUTERS)
File Photo: Elon Musk (REUTERS)

Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Elon Musk

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 10:22 PM IST Reuters

  • Elon Musk, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash
  • Bitcoin hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalization threshold.

The chief executive of Tesla Inc, whose recent tweets have fueled the digital-currency rally, made the remark on Twitter while replying to a user who said that gold was better than both bitcoin and conventional cash.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Musk, who earlier in the week remarked that he found the prospect of holding bitcoin adventurous for an S&P 500 company, said in a tweet: "Money is just data that allows us to avoid the inconvenience of barter ..."

"That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol," he added.

Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh high in Asian trading on Saturday, extending a two-month rally a day after the digital currency's market capitalization exceeded $1 trillion.

Ethereum or ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and daily volume.

Musk, an ardent proponent of digital currencies, has defended Tesla's recent purchase of $1.5 billion of bitcoin, which has ignited mainstream interest in the digital currency.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout