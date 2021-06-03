1 min read.Updated: 03 Jun 2021, 05:51 PM ISTDhara Ranasinghe,Mike Dolan
Bitcoin, trading at around $39,364, fell 35% last month after China doubled down on efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency
LONDON :
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are a "farce" and a symptom of bubbles forming in financial markets, Amundi chief investment officer Pascal Blanque said on Thursday.
