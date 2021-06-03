This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bitcoin are 'farce', symptom of bubbles forming in financial markets: Amundi CIO
1 min read.05:51 PM ISTDhara Ranasinghe,Mike Dolan
Bitcoin, trading at around $39,364, fell 35% last month after China doubled down on efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency
LONDON :
Cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin are a "farce" and a symptom of bubbles forming in financial markets, Amundi chief investment officer Pascal Blanque said on Thursday.
Bitcoin, trading at around $39,364, fell 35% last month after China doubled down on efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading of the largest cryptocurrency.
