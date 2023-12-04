Bitcoin at $40,000 level, first time since May 2022, still below all-time high during pandemic
Bitcoin surpasses $40,000 for the first time since May 2022, fueled by expectations of interest-rate reductions and increased demand from exchange-traded funds.
