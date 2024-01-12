Bitcoin at $46,050 in morning trade, down 0.91% over 24 hours despite US ETF push
Bitcoin's current dominance stands at 51.14%, lower over 24 hours, despite touching $49,012 on January 11 after Bitcoin ETFs were approved by the US SEC and begun trading.
Bitcoin saw a 0.91 percent decline over the past 24 hours, reaching $46,050.71 around 10 am on January 12, as per data on Coinmarketcap. Over the 24 hours, the world's biggest cryptocurrency saw its value drop lowest to $45,678.65, while the highest was $48,969.37.
