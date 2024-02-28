Bitcoin at $59,000: Will this crypto rally mark the repeat of Nov 2021?
If the current bitcoin rally persists, this would be the maiden cryptocurrency’s most significant monthly rally since Dec 2020.
Jumping for the fifth consecutive day, bitcoin hit $59,000 on Wednesday in the global crypto markets. And if the current bitcoin rally persists, this would be the maiden cryptocurrency’s most significant monthly rally since Dec 2020.
