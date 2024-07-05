Bitcoin at four-month low: Why is the crypto market down despite market high?

Bitcoin slumped over 8% to $53,523 on July 5, below chart support of $55,000, hitting a four-month low. Ether also dropped 9%, with smaller coins like Cardano and XRP down over 10%.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published5 Jul 2024, 02:41 PM IST
Bitcoin is at a four-month low despite market highs
Bitcoin is at a four-month low despite market highs(iStock)

Bitcoin Price: Early on July 5, Bitcoin slumped over 8 per cent to $53,523, in what traders noted was below chart support of $55,000, and to its four-month lowest price since February 2024, Reuters reported.

Further, the world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap shed some of its 12 per cent weekly gains, even as world markets signalled green.

Besides Bitcoin, Ether was also down 9 per cent — a two-month low for the crypto. Other smaller coins, such as Cardano and XRP, also clocked losses exceeding 10 per cent, as per Bloomberg.

Also Read | Radhika Gupta’s ‘dal-chawal’ funds: What is it, why should you invest? Explained

Points of Concern

Traders had anticipated the dumping of long-lost tokens from Mt. Gox, a defunct Japanese crypto exchange, which media reports said would return Bitcoin to creditors and further “spooked” selling from leverage players, the Reuters report added.

Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014. There are fears that the $8 billion worth of tokens being released in stages would drive more selling. The Bloomberg report cited Arkham Intelligence to note that a Mt. Gox-linked wallet alone moved $2.7 billion worth of its tokens on July 5.

Also Read | Onion, potato and tomato get dearer: Why are food prices rising?

“The selling pressure is still related to creditor selling from the failed Mt Gox exchange. However, the acceleration to the downside suggests the market is trying to get ahead of the creditor flows,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG, told Reuters.

There is also uncertainty over the Democrats replacing Joe Biden as their presidential nominee with someone less crypto-friendly. The Reuters report added that the early boost from US-based Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also seems to have petered out. Bitcoin had touched a record $73,803.25 in March on the back of Bitcoin ETF.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Tesla pulls back on India EV push, says report

On a likely up chance, Stefan von Haenisch, head of trading at OSL SG Pte, told Bloomberg that the crypto market needs “more dovish notes on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve” and that “one to two rate cuts, coupled with Fed balance sheet expansion, are two key ingredients that crypto is really waiting for.”

The Bloomberg report also noted that investors are awaiting job data to gauge the Fed's likely move.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:5 Jul 2024, 02:41 PM IST
HomeMarketsCryptocurrencyBitcoin at four-month low: Why is the crypto market down despite market high?

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

323.80
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.45 (2.03%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.70
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.65 (4.21%)

Tata Steel

175.10
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.65%)

HDFC Bank

1,650.70
03:29 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-75.9 (-4.4%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Vardhaman Textiles

533.60
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
47.5 (9.77%)

B E M L

5,082.00
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
428.15 (9.2%)

HBL Power Systems

569.70
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.8 (7.51%)

Data Patterns India

3,407.05
03:23 PM | 5 JUL 2024
229.8 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,136.00177.00
    Chennai
    73,846.00175.00
    Delhi
    73,629.00-42.00
    Kolkata
    73,556.00-692.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue