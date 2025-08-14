Bitcoin at record high! Crypto token touches $124k, gaining nearly 32% in 2025 — Here's why

The world's largest crypto asset, Bitcoin, reached a record high on Thursday as rising expectations for easier monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, along with support from recently announced financial reforms, contributed to the momentum.

On Thursday, Bitcoin increased by up to 0.9%, reaching $124,002.49 in early Asian trading, exceeding its previous peak in July. The second-largest crypto token, ether, climbed to $4,780.04, the highest level since late 2021, according to a report by Reuters.

Bitcoin's rally is driven by growing confidence in Fed rate cuts, ongoing institutional investments, and efforts by the Trump administration to facilitate crypto investments assets, the report said citing IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

Bitcoin has increased by nearly 32% in 2025, driven by important regulatory victories for the sector following President Donald Trump's return to office. Trump has branded himself as the "crypto president," and his family has engaged in several activities within the sector over the past year.