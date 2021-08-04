Bitcoin backers not happy even as SEC signals ETF openness

“I view it all as different stepping stones. The same level of demand won’t be there for a futures product so they won’t grow to be as large or grow as quickly as a physical Bitcoin ETF product will," he said. But, “the mutual fund makes sense for numerous reasons. One, it’s a 40 act product, which carries more investor protections. Two, a mutual fund can be closed, an ETF can’t. And three, futures are regulated. It provides a bit of an additional layer of investor protection from the underlying Bitcoin market. But in my mind, it doesn’t make much of a difference because if you truly believe Bitcoin is manipulated, Bitcoin futures are going to be affected by said manipulation of the underlying market."