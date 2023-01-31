Bitcoin barrels toward historic January as crypto market jumps by $280 billion

The largest token is up 39% since the turn of the year, a first-month gain bettered only twice before when crypto was in its infancy. Smaller coins like Solana, Axie Infinity and Decentraland have doubled in value, part of a $280 billion January climb in digital assets overall, CoinGecko figures show. Bitcoin retreated 2.9% to $23,111 as of 10:44 a.m. in New York on Monday amid broad declines in risk assets.