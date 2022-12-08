Bitcoin below $17,000, other crypto prices today also plunge. Check latest rates

“Most cryptocurrencies declined on Wednesday with increasing selling pressure as whales are reducing their inflow volumes. Bitcoin is floating around the $16,800 level, breaking below its support, down by 1% over the past day. The next immediate support would be at the $16,787 level. If BTC hits that support, bears will likely take advantage of it and try pushing BTC toward the $16,000 level. However, if bulls can take BTC above the $17,000 level, we might see an upward trend. On the other hand, Ethereum fell to $1,200, suggesting that the bears have overpowered the bulls. ETH’s next support lies at $1,151 and resistance at $1,331," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.