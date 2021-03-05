OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin below $47,000; crypto assets, stocks fall on bond yields scare

Bitcoin below $47,000; crypto assets, stocks fall on bond yields scare

FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (REUTERS)
 2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 04:00 PM IST Staff Writer

  • a survey done by investment banking major JPMorgan on Thursday revealed that 78% of institutional investors will stay from cryptocurrencies. The survey involved 3,400 investors at 1,500 institutions, including JPMorgan

NEW DELHI: Bitcoin fell for the second straight day on Friday, as investors worldwidedumped cryptocurrencies and equities after a sell-off in US Treasures sent bond yields soaring.

Stocks on the Wall Street slumped overnight on Thursday as investors were disappointed after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not indicate that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds to rein-in longer-term interest rates, a Reuters report said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears

With major institutions such as Tesla and MicroStrategy buying bitcoin, developments in the financial world such as rising bond yields and falling stock markets have started to impact the digital-verse in a big way.

Meanwhile, a survey done by investment banking major JPMorgan on Thursday revealed that 78% of institutional investors will stay from cryptocurrencies. The survey involved 3,400 investors across 1,500 institutions, including JPMorgan.

Bitcoin had hit an all-time high of $58,640 on 21 February, but as the rally looked stretched prices slipped to a low of $43,343 last week, representing more than a 25% correction. The digital currency is around 19% below its all-time high.

At 3.30pm on Friday, the crypto asset traded 3.6% lower at $47,175.81, having moved in a range of $46,519.77-50,646.90 over the past 24 hours, as per CoinGecko.

“The volatility in bitcoin is majorly due to heavy selling that took place on the world's largest traditional investment vehicle — Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. It may also be due to the rise in competition from other exchange-traded products. Additionally, bitcoin options' expiry led to many selloffs among traders dealing in exchange traded funds (ETF). It's a general phenomenon when traders cash out their options, we witness a dip in price. What we see is there are less buying or selling and more holding among the traders," said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust allows investors to speculate on bitcoin without having to buy it directly.

Meanwhile, other major crypto currencies such as Ether and Cardano were down nearly 6% each.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout