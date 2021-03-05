Bitcoin below $47,000; crypto assets, stocks fall on bond yields scare

“The volatility in bitcoin is majorly due to heavy selling that took place on the world's largest traditional investment vehicle — Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. It may also be due to the rise in competition from other exchange-traded products. Additionally, bitcoin options' expiry led to many selloffs among traders dealing in exchange traded funds (ETF). It's a general phenomenon when traders cash out their options, we witness a dip in price. What we see is there are less buying or selling and more holding among the traders," said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.