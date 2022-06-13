A decentralised cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was originally described in a 2008 whitepaper by an unknown person. Later in 2009, the cryptocurrency was made available for trading without any source of its management or owner. Up till this date, no one is aware of who invented this digital coin, however, many speculations and names have popped up. 'Satoshi Nakamoto' is presumed to be the pseudonymous person or persons claiming to be based in Japan, as the inventor of bitcoin. However, these speculations are still not confirmed as of date. But that hasn't stopped the frenzy in Bitcoin.