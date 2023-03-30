Bitcoin breaches $29,000-mark despite Binance's legal woes2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 03:28 PM IST
The price of Bitcoin reached $29,132.82 today, at levels seen just before the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX in early November last year
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, briefly topped $29,000 on Thursday, recording a new high for the year, despite US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) cracking down on crypto giant Binance.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×