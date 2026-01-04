Bitcoin breaches $91,000 mark as traders liquidate over $60 million worth shorts in 1 hour

Bitcoin price today: Bitcoin on Sunday breached the $91,000 mark, pushing the cryptocurrency to fresh highs amid economic uncertainties.

The world's largest cryptocurrency shot up in a steep rise as traders liquidated Bitcoins worth $60 million in just one hour, according to The Kobeissi Letter.

In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin scaled a high of $91,431.62, as per data from CoinMarketCap. At 6:57 IST, Bitcoin price today was standing at $91,139.84, up by 1.21% in the last 24 hours, the data showed. In the past 7 days, Bitcoin has risen around 4%, reflecting a broader market sentiment of risk appetite amid a muted end to 2025.

Advertisement

Ethereum, the world's second largest cryptocurrency was also up by over 0.5%. In the past 24 hours, it touched a high of $3,160.55, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Other cryptocurrencies like Tether, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin and Binance were up too, reflecting a broader positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market today.