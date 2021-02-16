Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Sustained interest from institutions has had a positive impact on Bitcoin’s price, pushing it on an upward curve. In December of 2020, it touched an all-time high crossing $24,000 in valuation. This was a 224% increase from where it started its journey at the beginning of the year. By the beginning of 2021, BTC had jumped to a $40,000 valuation. With each passing day, we are seeing it breaking every resistance. In the second week of May 2020 bitcoin witnessed its 3rd halving occurred since its inception, thus bringing a further drop in its estimated future supply, Sumit Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, CoinDCX said.