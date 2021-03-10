Bitcoin breaks through $55,000 as risk appetite revives

The digital token has risen about 600% in the past year, splitting opinion on whether a precarious bubble or bigger bull run lies ahead.

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST

Bloomberg

The token fell as much as 2.1% and was trading at about $53,500 as of 12:01 p.m. in Hong Kong. It remains on track for a second straight weekly advance, bouncing back from a rout at the end of February