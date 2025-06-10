Crypto news update, June 10: Bitcoin brushes $110k catching traders off-guard before moving to $1,09,449

Bitcoin price today, June 10: The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, briefly rose 1.38 per cent to $110,277.93 on June 10, while Ether jumped 4.8 per cent to $2,713.39, before slipping sightly on profit-booking.

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that the hike caught traders off guard. “Over $110 million in short positions were liquidated within an hour, with a total of $330 million in shorts wiped out over the course of the day,” they noted.

Overall, the crypto market capitalisation on June 10 is at $3.41 trillion, with trade volume over the past 24 hours being $134.11 billion, according to data on CoinMarketCap.

Further, in terms of dominance, Bitcoin gained 1.41 per cent to comprise 63.6 per cent of the market share on June 10; while Ethereum rose 0.43 per cent to 9.5 per cent dominance; and other tokens fell 1.84 per cent to comprise the remaining 26.9 per cent of the crypto market, data showed.

Bitcoin price rises, Ethereum up: Positive market sentiment prevails Early at 5 am on June 10, Bitcoin briefly touched 1,10,000 levels, before moving to $109,449.70 at time of writing, as per CoinMarketCap. It was up 3.74 per cent from the previous day, with market cap at $2.17 trillion (also up 3.79 per cent), and tarde volume of $58.15 billion (up 50.45 per cent).

According to Piyush Walke, Derivatives Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, Bitcoin “is trading above its anchored VWAPs, reinforcing the prevailing positive market sentiment”.

Further, at time of writing, Ethereum was up 7.40 per cent over the past 24 hours, to $2,677.74, with market cap of $323.26 billion (up 7.41 per cent), and volume of $26.92 billion (up 98.57 per cent).

In other big names, USD linked Tether was at $1, with market cap of $155.22 billion (up 0.25 per cent), and volume of $87.48 billion (up 53.04 per cent); while the Solana token was at $158.54, with market cap of $83.22 billion (up 5.16 per cent) and volume of $3.9 billion (up 73.83 per cent).

Crypto markets moving towards new highs soon? Experts say… Walke noted that Bitcoin recently formed an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern on the hourly timeframe, which is “a bullish technical setup”.

“Based on the pattern's projection, Bitcoin could target levels around $111,000. On the institutional side, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $386.2 million, while Ethereum ETFs attracted $53 million, indicating growing investor interest in both assets,” he added.

CoinSwitch's opinion was that a decisive break above $110k or below $100k will be needed to sustain momentum. And CoinDCX research team noted that “investor’s sentiments are slowly turning into ‘greed’ after a brief consolidation”.

Edul Patel, Co-founder and CEO of Mudrex noted, “the crypto market saw a strong rally, amid easing geopolitical tensions. The US and China resuming trade negotiations led to a positive investor sentiment, with the rally extending to Ethereum, Solana, and other altcoins.”

“Meanwhile, about $38 million in short positions were liquidated, reducing downside pressure. If the momentum sustains, Bitcoin could attempt a new all-time high soon, with support standing at $105,600,” he added.