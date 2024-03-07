Bitcoin bulls cite a simple reason for its rally: Not enough coins
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Mar 2024, 04:10 PM IST
SummaryWhat makes the cryptocurrency different from just about any other commodity is its tightly constrained supply.
Why did bitcoin soar to a record this week? Fans of the world’s largest cryptocurrency say it is due to old-fashioned laws of supply and demand.
