Bitcoin bulls cite a simple reason for its rally: Not enough coins

This makes bitcoin sensitive to increases in demand—and the new ETFs have been gobbling up bitcoins since their launch on Jan. 11. On that day, nine new spot bitcoin ETFs made their debut for trading, while an existing fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, converted into an ETF. Close to $8 billion have flowed into the ETFs since then, on a net basis, with inflows into the nine new funds outpacing outflows from Grayscale.