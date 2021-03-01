Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin campaign website logs over 1 lakh emails to lawmakers on proposed ban
Indiawantsbitcoin.org guides users to send emails to their respective Members of Parliament (MPs) with regard to the bill.

Bitcoin campaign website logs over 1 lakh emails to lawmakers on proposed ban

1 min read . 11:44 AM IST Neil Borate

  • The website was created after the government listed a bill banning all private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin just a few days ahead of the Union Budget on 1st February

Indiawantsbitcoin.org, a website created by multiple cryptocurrency players in India to lobby against a proposed ban on private cryptocurrency, has registered around 1.11 lakh emails to lawmakers by 26 February.

The website was created after the government listed a bill banning all private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin just a few days ahead of the Union Budget on 1 February.

Indiawantsbitcoin.org guides users to send emails to their respective Members of Parliament (MPs) with regard to the bill. It locates the concerned MP of the user based on the place of residence selected by the latter. The website also provides a standard template for the email and allows users to dispatch the email through the website.

According to a spokesperson for CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange, users of the portal have clicked the 'send email' button on the website around 1.11 lakh times (as of 26 February). The site has received 298,000 visitors, the spokesperson added. The number of unique visitors however is lower at 87,000 suggesting that some users may have sent multiple emails to their local MP.

Constituent members of Indiawantsbitcoin.org include WazirX, CoinDCX, Coinswitch Kuber, Unocoin, Zebpay and Pocketbits.

Media reports have suggested that the crypto bill may be deferred to the Monsoon session of Parliament following public reactions to the proposed ban. The definition of 'private cryptocurrency' is a key issue that stakeholders have sought clarification on.

