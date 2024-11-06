Bitcoin climbs over 3% on US presidential election day

As the voting for the US presidential election was underway on Tuesday, world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin climbed 3.3 per cent to about $70,077, with Donald Trump viewed by crypto investors as enacting more favorable policies for cryptocurrencies than Kamala Harris.

Earlier in the session, Bitcoin surged as much as 4.8 per cent to $70,291, or about 5 per cent below the record high of around $73,800 reached in March.

The largest cryptocurrency has gained more than 65 per cent this year.

Among the smaller cryptocurrencies, Doge jumped as much as 18 per cent, bolstered in part by comments by long-time supporter Elon Musk about launching a Department of Government Efficiency, or D.O.G.E., if Donald Trump wins the election. The token, which trades at around 17 cents, has almost doubled in 2024.

Dogecoin is considered by many as the original memecoin.

Altcoins, which refers to the cryptocurrencies that are smaller than Bitcoin, tended to perform better in the past up market cycles, especially with investors rotating to the small-cap coins after major Bitcoin rallies. But in the past year, altcoins in general have struggled to outperform Bitcoin, with the exception of so-called memecoins, which are coins without any utility.