Bitcoin cracks 14% to break below $45,000 as crypto selloff gathers pace

“It was an important week for crypto. We saw bitcoin price soar to a point where the price of one bitcoin was equal to one kg of gold. These developments show how the world is looking at bitcoin as the new digital gold. The world is moving fast in embracing crypto. It’s in India’s best interest to regulate crypto and stay competitive with the rest of the world. This will also encourage large institutional players in India participate in crypto," said Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX.