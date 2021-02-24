Bitcoin cracks 19% to fall below $49,000 level as crypto rally falters

"Over the last 24 hours, crypto markets saw a bloodbath with all major cryptocurrencies taking a plunge. Bitcoin price dropped as much as 19% and is trading at $47,400 at the time of writing. Many analyst points towards an over-leveraged market as the primary cause for the price dip. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap faced a severe blow too after hitting its all-time high price of $2,000. It is currently trading at $1500. The gas fee on the Ethereum blockchain is also seeing a record high spike leading to a $25 million liquidation on DeFi platforms," said Ashish Singhal, chief executive officer and co-founder, CoinSwitch Kuber, cryptocurrency investment platform.

