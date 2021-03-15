A day after hitting its lifetime high above the $61,000 level, price of the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, slipped below the $56,000 mark on Monday on profit-booking amid weakness in emerging market stocks. In the recent past, movements in cryptocurrencies have mirrored volatility in the stock markets.

In frenzied trading, bitcoin had hit its all-time high of $61,711.87 on Sunday on the back of $1.9 trillion covid-19 stimulus package passed by the US House of Representatives. Experts believe that stimulus checks result in more buying in the crypto market.

Also Read | How India tightened the noose around OTT

“Sustained institutional demand and stimulus package announced by the US senate drove the latest bitcoin rally," said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.

However, on Monday morning, bitcoin slumped as much as 10% to hit a low of $55,391.8 as risk-off approach made a comeback in the financial markets on rising US Treasury yields. There was a slight recovery in the price and the digital asset was trading at $56,448.24, down 5.6% as of 5.10pm IST, as per CoinGecko.

There was a similar slump seen last month when bitcoin had tumbled to as low as $43,000 after hitting its then lifetime of $58,000.

The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency, ethereum, also fell on Monday to hit a low of $1,748.11 over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is still 13% lower compared to its lifetime high of $2,042.93, which it hit on 20 February.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the weekend hinted that there may not be a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies in India.

Welcoming the statement, Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX, said: “The very fact that the FM has mentioned a willingness to the experiment shows the government’s resolve in bringing digital revolution. The focus will be to build and explore new indigenous products and financial technologies while strengthening our monetary policies and accelerating technological development."

Industry professionals are of the opinion that India must embrace digital assets and benefit from the growth offered by crypto assets.

“We have approached prominent industry bodies for creating a dedicated blockchain committee, which will work closely with the government on promoting the blockchain technology and along with it, drive mass adoption of crypto-assets in India," said Thakral.

The government on 29 January had listed a bill to ban all private cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether in India. However, according to reports, the government as of now is still working on modalities of the bill.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via