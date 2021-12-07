Bitcoin crash puts a dent into crypto fund inflows: Report

According to the report, Polkadot, the coin that helps different blockchains interoperate, saw outflows totalling $3 million last week. The majority of outflows came in the latter half of the week, but it may also be due to uncertainty surrounding the parachain auctions which finalize on 17 December, the report added. Parachain auctions are auctions that are held on the Polkadot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}