Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Bitcoin crashes 17% as El Salvador adoption price pump falters

Bitcoin crashes 17% as El Salvador adoption price pump falters

Premium
A woman holds a banner that reads “No to bitcoin” during a demonstration against the circulation of bitcoin in El Salvador capital San Salvador.
1 min read . 09:39 PM IST Bloomberg

Bitcoin fell as low as $43,050 in New York Tuesday, tumbling more than 10% in the course of an hour after it had broken above the the closely watched $50,000 level

Bitcoin plunged as much as 17% to its lowest level in a month amid news El Salvador’s crypto rollout was faltering. 

Bitcoin plunged as much as 17% to its lowest level in a month amid news El Salvador’s crypto rollout was faltering. 

The largest cryptocurrency fell as low as $43,050 in New York Tuesday, tumbling more than 10% in the course of an hour after it had broken above the the closely watched $50,000 level. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the largest cryptos, lost as much as 19%, while other smaller digital assets also sold off. Dash and Ethereum Classic plunged roughly 20% each. 

The largest cryptocurrency fell as low as $43,050 in New York Tuesday, tumbling more than 10% in the course of an hour after it had broken above the the closely watched $50,000 level. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks some of the largest cryptos, lost as much as 19%, while other smaller digital assets also sold off. Dash and Ethereum Classic plunged roughly 20% each. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The retreat Tuesday comes as Bitcoin faces one of its biggest test in its 12-year history as El Salvador became the first country to adopt it as legal tender Tuesday. 

Also Read: Mark Mobius says El Salvador unlikely to spur more Bitcoin adoption

Users on platforms including Twitter and Reddit were discussing plans to buy $30 worth of Bitcoin en masse on Sept. 7 to mark El Salvador’s Bitcoin law coming into effect. The potential coordinated price pump echoes previous online campaigns targeting meme stocks like GameStop Corp.  

Both enthusiasts and detractors of cryptocurrencies are monitoring the experiment to see if a significant number of people want to transact with Bitcoin when it circulates alongside the U.S. dollar, and whether it brings any benefits to the violent, impoverished Central American nation.

If the experiment is a success, other countries may follow El Salvador’s lead. Its adoption will get an initial boost from the government’s Bitcoin wallet Chivo, which comes pre-loaded with $30 worth of the currency for users who register with a Salvadoran national ID number. The government disconnected the wallet early on Tuesday to sort out technical glitches and said they are running tests to make it available for download later in the day.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why palm won’t fix India’s edible oil woes

Premium

Billion-dollar listings help Abu Dhabi catch up with Riyadh

Premium

4 ways to play the EV opportunity

Premium

India’s largest state economies report growing momentum ...

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!