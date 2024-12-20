Bitcoin extended its slide from this week’s record high to almost 15% as hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve prompted traders to sell an asset that has more than doubled this year.

The original cryptocurrency dropped as much as 5% to $92,600 on Friday morning in New York after setting an all-time high just above $108,000 earlier in the week. The downturn weighed heavier on smaller tokens ranging from Ether to Dogecoin, and came as equities in Asia and Europe also traded lower.

A group of US exchange-traded funds investing directly in Bitcoin on Thursday snapped a 15-day streak of continuous inflows to post a record outflow of $680 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, underscoring the shift in sentiment.

The heightened volatility comes after cryptoassets staged a rally following Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election on Nov. 5. Positioning had become “overly bullish,” according to QCP Capital, leaving digital assets vulnerable to a change in tone from the Fed, which is sharpening its focus on bringing inflation back down to target.