Bitcoin price today: The world's largest cryptocurrency is trading near over two-year lows on 21 November, below the $60,000 level, in a spectacular reversal from its upward trajectory after United States President Donald Trump entered the White House, according to a Bloomberg report.

Bitcoin crashed by 6.1% to $57,716, the least since September 2024, and over half its value from the triumphant $1,26,000 high recorded in October 2025 ahead of Trump's US election win, it said.

“The broader market has shifted into a sharp lack of confidence, and investors are de-risking. Bitcoin is along for the ride here, typically weak in deleveraging environments,” Andy Baehr, MD of asset management at GSR told the publication.

Crypto prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, XRP The overall crypto market capitalisation has slipped by 7.58% to $1.95 trillion with 24-hour trading volume at $136.33 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The Fear and Greed Index is in the ‘Extreme Fear’ range at 6, indication irrational selloff, it added.

Among the tokens, Bitcoin slipped 1.97% but retained dominance, holding 58.2% of the crypto market pie, followed by second largest crypto Ethereum, which comprises 9.8% of the market, down a slight 0.97%; while the remaining tokens make up 32% of the crypto space, up 2.94%, the CoinMarketCap data showed.

At time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $56,195.22, down 8.56% over the previous day, with market cap of $1.13 trillion, down 8.24% and trading volume of $69.56 billion, up 91.82%. Nischal Shetty, Founder of WazirX noted that Bitcoin has fallen roughly 24% from its October close near $77,474 and more than 50% from its October 2025 peak above $1,26,000. It slipped 5.66% over the week and 13.64% over the month.

Ethereum was trading at $1,562.14, down 9.21% over the previous day, with market cap of $190.95 billion, down 9.26% and trading volume of $23.96 billion, up 92.51%. Ethereum traded near $1,619, down 8.31% for the week and 16.09% over the month, Shetty noted.

Tether was trading at $0.9985, down 0.03% over the previous day, with market cap of $174.55 billion, down 0.28% and trading volume of $105.2 billion, up 64.19%.

USDC was trading at $0.9998, stable over the previous day, with market cap of $68.4 billion, down 0.29% and trading volume of $25.15 billion, up 67.68%.

BNB was trading at $514.98, down 9.22% over the previous day, with market cap of $67.72 billion, down 9.22% and trading volume of $1.7 billion, up 69.39%. Bitcoin, crypto crash: What's dampening sentiment? The slump comes amid a broader market selloff due to worry around AI, pressure on the crypto space amid the late October hack of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, a wide Democratic win in the US midterm elections in November and also concerns over loss in momentum for crypto legislation in the US, Bloomberg said.

Bitcoin and cryptos have benefitted in the past as a risk-asset allocation in portfolios, however a strong US Dollar and signals of more interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve have made investors cautious, as per the report.

It added that Bitcoin ETFs have seen year-to-date outflows of more than $3 billion, and on Friday, investors liquidated around $2 billion in long crypto bets over 24 hours — majority of these being Bitcoin positions, according to Coinglass data.

“What made the move so fast was leverage. As Nasdaq losses deepened again in late-morning New York trading, Bitcoin broke below $60,000, triggering $94.6 million in BTC liquidations on Binance, Bybit and OKX in a single hour,” Andrew Yang, research analyst at Kaiko told the publication.

What's ahead for Bitcoin, crypto? Experts say… The Bloomberg reported noted that while institutional acceptance hasn’t gone away, early enthusiasm has cooled. The question now is whether the biggest buyers will keep adding to their holdings at the pace the crypto industry once expected.

According to Shetty, “For traders, the recent low of $57,716 is the immediate downside reference for Bitcoin. On the upside, CMC’s liquidation map shows a cluster near $59,725, while $60,000 and the previously watched $62,000 are levels to monitor if prices recover.”

(With inputs from Bloomberg)