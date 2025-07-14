Bitcoin crosses $1,20,000 mark to breach all-time record high, crypto token up 29% this year

Bitcoin surged past the $1,20,000 milestone for the first time in history today, on Monday, July 14, data crypto markets showed. At time of writing, it was up 1.5 per cent at $1,20,893.86.

The world's largest cryptocurrency, has gained more than 29 per cent so far this year (2025), according to a Reuters report.

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

