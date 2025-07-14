Subscribe

Bitcoin crosses $1,20,000 mark to breach all-time record high, crypto token up 29% this year

Bitcoin surpassed the $1,20,000 milestone for the first time today, on July 14, trading at $1,20,893.86, and marking a 29 per cent increase for the world's largest cryptocurrency this year.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated14 Jul 2025, 09:38 AM IST
Bitcoin surged past the $1,20,000 milestone for the first time in history today, on Monday, July 14, data crypto markets showed. At time of writing, it was up 1.5 per cent at $1,20,893.86.

The world's largest cryptocurrency, has gained more than 29 per cent so far this year (2025), according to a Reuters report.  

 

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

