Bitcoin crosses $21k, rises over 11% in 24 hours: Here's what to expect ahead

Bitcoin price: The leader of the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin made a strong rally on Friday with the coin skyrocketing more than 11% in 24 hours. The rally can be attributed to an easing in the US dollar that has kept other currencies under pressure since the start of this year. Also, investors took a breather from concerns of a further aggressive monetary policy approach from the US Federal Reserve. The US inflation data scheduled next week will give more clarity on the intensity of the Fed's rate hike trend going forward.

