Bitcoin crosses $30k, setting new price high for 2023. Are investors warming up to the crypto?5 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:17 PM IST
- The current year has been fruitful for the crypto as it has gained nearly 84% so far, making Bitcoin top-performing asset in the respective market in Q1 of 2023. The latest sharp rally does indicate a growing interest in cryptocurrencies among Indian investors.
Bitcoin is trading above the $30,200 mark! The leader of the crypto market on Tuesday set a new price high for the year 2023. Notably, Bitcoin touched the psychological mark of $30,000 for the first time since June last year. The current year has been fruitful for the crypto as it has gained nearly 84% so far, making Bitcoin top-performing asset in the respective market in Q1 of 2023. The latest sharp rally does indicate a growing interest in cryptocurrencies among Indian investors.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×