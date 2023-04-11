Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay on Bitcoin said, "Bitcoin has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of 2023. On Jan 1st, Bitcoin began trading at roughly $16,500. As of 11th April, the asset has been trading above the $30,000 mark which is close to an 80% gain since Jan 2023. This is the first time since June 2022, that Bitcoin has reached this level. If the asset sustains above the key psychological resistance level of $30,000 we might see the price rise further."