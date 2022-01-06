Bitcoin declines to lowest level since December’s crash

The largest cryptocurrency by market value dropped as much as 6% to $43,451. That pushed the price to the lowest since it touched $42,296 during weekend crash at the start of last month. Bitcoin has surged by about 500% since the end of 2019 in the wake of stimulus measures put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.hed the price to the lowest since it touched $42,296 during weekend crash at the start of last month. Bitcoin has surged by about 500% since the end of 2019 in the wake of stimulus measures put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic.