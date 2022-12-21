Bitcoin, Dogecoin most held cryptos in India in 20223 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 04:21 PM IST
- Bitcoin was the most held crypto asset, with 12% of users opting to invest in the world’s most valuable crypto asset
New Delhi: Memecoins, which are often said to be volatile and risky investments, remained among the favorites for Indian retail crypto investors in 2022. According to a report by crypto exchange Coinswitch, which claims to have more than 19 million users, two of the top four most held crypto assets in India were memecoins.
