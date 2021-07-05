{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and dogecoin prices were marginally lower today while ether, cardano and other virtual tokens were trading with gains. As per CoinDesk, Bitcoin was down 0.5% to $34,472 after surging above $35,000 level in the last 24 hours. Ether, the coin linked to Ethereum blockchain, was trading over 2% higher above $2,300 while Cardano, XRP also gained over 1% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin slipped over 1% to $0.24.

In one of the biggest signs that Bitcoin is losing its place as the top cryptocurrency in the world, Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in terms of the total number of daily active addresses. The active addresses on a crypto network show the total number of senders and receivers for a particular token. Ethereum surpassing Bitcoin is a sign that the world’s second largest cryptocurrency by market value is closer to becoming the most preferred. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the recent crypto slid, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is up around 19% this year (year-to-date).

